The Liberal Democrats have pledged to establish a recommended genuine living wage, clamp down on underage vaping and scrap business rates if elected.

The plans are among a raft of promises in the party’s general election manifesto, published today.

In employment, the party would establish an independent review to recommend a genuine living wage across all sectors, according to the 117-page document, which says government departments and all public sector employers would lead on paying it.

It follows a pledge from Labour to ensure the national minimum wage is a real living wage, and to scrap minimum pay age bands.

In addition, the Lib Dems would set a 20% higher minimum wage for people on zero-hour contracts at times of normal demand to compensate for the uncertainty of fluctuating hours.

The pledges also include “replacing the broken apprenticeship levy with a broader and more flexible skills and training levy” and boosting take-up by guaranteeing at least the national minimum wage and scrapping the lower apprentice rate.

Statutory maternity and shared parental pay would be doubled to £350 per week, while pay for paternity leave would be increased to 90% of earnings. Statutory sick pay would be extended to more than one million workers earning less than £123 a week – most of whom are women –aligning with the rate of the national minimum wage and made available from the first day of missing work.

In public health, the party said it would introduce new regulations to halt the use of vapes by children while recognising their role in smoking cessation for adults, and push through a ban on the sale of single-use vapes.

Tobacco companies would be made to help fund healthcare and smoking cessation services through a new levy on their profits.

A Lib Dem victory would also see the soft drinks levy extended to juice-based and milk-based drinks that are high in added sugar. Meanwhile local authorities would be supported in restricting outdoor and post-watershed TV advertising of junk food to protect children from exposure.

Among proposals for businesses, the Lib Dems have also joined Labour in committing to boost the high street by scrapping the current business rates system. However, the Lib Dems have been more specific about what the current system would be replaced with. The manifesto said there would be a new ‘commercial landowner levy’, to reduce the financial burden on retailers and encourage investment in high streets.

The business rates plan was slammed as unrealistic by Colliers, who said the levy would be passed on to occupiers through increased rents. “While it is not uncommon to have a small levy on landlords in other countries, to abolish a tax that collects £30bn and place that all on landlords suggests they are still living in cuckoo land and have no expectation of being elected,” added John Webber, the property consultancy’s head of business rates.

To further help high streets, the Lib Dems have also pledged to expand banking hubs and introduce a ‘national financial inclusion strategy’ to protect access to cash in remote areas.

In other pledges, the party has said it will carry through plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for food and drink bottles and containers, working with the devolved administrations to ensure consistency across the UK and learning from the difficulties that have delayed implementation in Scotland.