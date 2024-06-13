Poundland has extended its loyalty app to its 62 stores in Scotland, having piloted it in Northern Ireland and the Isle of Wight.

Called Poundland Perks, the digital loyalty scheme rewards users with exclusive discounts of up to 25% on up to 25 promotional products, which can be claimed by scanning a barcode in the app at checkout.

The promotional products are chosen by Poundland from a cross-section of categories and rotated every two weeks, according to terms & conditions in the app.

For every £1 spent in store, Poundland Perks users also get 100 points, with 5,000 earning them a £1 voucher for their next shop.

As reported by The Grocer in February, Poundland is planning a UK rollout in 2024, having piloted the app in 43 stores in Northern Ireland and the Isle of Wight since last year.

“Poundland Perks allows us to offer shoppers the chance to save, earn and play through their smartphone,” said Poundland digital director Tom Hill.

“We’re creating an app that’s convenient and easy for people to use in store, with reward vouchers that help customers save even more.

“We know from our experience in Northern Ireland just how popular Poundland Perks has been.”

Poundland has invested £13m in tills enabling customers to use the app in Scotland.

The variety discounter is also updating the app terms & conditions and privacy policy over the next 24 hours.

The reward dynamic of Poundland Perks is similar to that of Lidl’s loyalty scheme, called Lidl Plus, which allows the supermarket to collect data on customers’ purchases when they scan the app at checkout. The app has been credited by Kantar with helping Lidl grow market share by offering personalised discounts.