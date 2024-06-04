Poundland has completed the rollout of a new homeware range sourced at group level via parent Pepco to all its 800-plus UK and Ireland stores.

The variety discounter marked the occasion by recruiting TV presenter Anthea Turner to showcase the range to passers-by in Manchester’s St Ann’s Square and challenge them to guess where the products were sold.

Poundland turned a shipping container into a showroom for the stunt, with Turner surrounded by mirrors, mugs, cushions, coasters, cutlery, towels, tealights and tablecloths, but with no Poundland branding.

Guesses at the retailer behind the range included Selfridges and John Lewis, according to Poundland.

Poundland moved to sourcing clothing through Pepco last year and began doing the same for its general merchandise range from March 2024. The new sourcing arrangement is intended to enable lower prices by unlocking economies of scale, and has been described by Poundland as “the biggest transformation in its 30-year history”.

However, it has also been challenging, according to a recent Pepco Group trading update, which said Poundland’s first-half performance was behind expectations as a result of the clothing and GM transition.

The new homeware range consists of over 2,000 products, including kitchenware starting at £1.25, bathroom décor from 50p and containers from 75p.

“And because Poundland now has access to the same ranges on offer in Pepco’s 4,800-plus stores across Europe, it is to double down on its promise of amazing value to customers,” said a spokesman.

A selection of the new homeware range is also available online at Poundland.co.uk.

Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley, who joined Turner to showcase the range, said: “The introduction of Pepco home and clothing to our stores is revolutionary.

“Not only are they giving our stores a fresh new look but helping us deliver our promise of incredible value.”