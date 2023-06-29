Poundland is recruiting 120 warehouse workers for its South Yorkshire distribution centre to support plans for an expansion of its e-commerce operation.

The variety discounter’s Barnsley chilled & frozen food facility – which it acquired when it bought Fultons Foods in 2020 – is set to become its second digital DC. Poundland’s first online DC, in Wednesbury, West Midlands, came with its acquisition last year of Poundshop.com, which serves as its e-commerce platform.

Poundland said today that after establishing the second online DC it would combine its Poundshop.com and Poundland.co.uk websites, allowing customers to shop an expanded Poundland range online for home delivery.

It said the online business was growing rapidly, with orders having more than doubled under Poundland ownership, meaning the Wednesbury site was running at close to full capacity.

It plans to increase the number of roles at Darton from 77 today to almost 200 by December as it becomes the second digital hub.

Roles available include shift managers, team leaders and warehouse operators, and applications can be made at poundlandcareers.co.uk.

“We’re extremely proud to bring good jobs news to Barnsley and South Yorkshire,” said Poundland director of digital Tom Hill.

“Since bringing Fultons into our family as we’ve built our food offer, we’ve made Darton a true centre of excellence in the buying and distribution of chilled and frozen ranges for a rapidly growing number of stores.

“We now look forward to building a team at Darton that can help us also expand our digital business as we offer our customers more ways to shop at Poundland.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration & culture at Barnsley Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see Poundland investing into their Darton site and choosing to make it a second hub for the business, further proving that Barnsley is a great place for businesses to invest and grow.

“The variety of new, quality roles available provide excellent job opportunities for the people of Barnsley. We look forward to seeing Poundland expand their business operations in the borough and wish them every success.”

Poundland accounts at Companies House last year revealed its acquisition of 100% shareholding in Poundshop.com came at a purchase price of just £1.