Poundland appears to be still struggling to bring all its stores into line with rules on food high in fat, sugar or salt, more than a year after they came into force.

A Poundland store in Crawley, West Sussex, has recently been prominently displaying chocolates and sweets in the checkout queueing area – or so-called temptation aisle – contrary to the rules.

Poundland was also not in compliance with the rules in all its stores in the weeks after they came into force on 1 October 2022, including at the same branch in Crawley.

At that time, a Poundland spokesman explained full compliance was taking a “few weeks”, but that HFSS products had been removed from checkout queueing areas by 19 October and further restrictions would be rolled out in a “phased way” from January 2023.

Spot checks of stores in Brighton & Hove by The Grocer last autumn also found chocolate and sweets on the approach the tills in a Poundland outlet in the city centre. On that occasion a Poundland spokesman said the variety discounter had “created very detailed, bespoke compliant merchandising briefs for every single store to apply the HFSS regulations as it relates to that store’s size”. He said: “Where we find a store that’s out of compliance we will endeavour to put that right.”

Under the rules, HFSS products should not be within two metres of a checkout or designated checkout queueing area. Examples of a designated checkout queueing area include somewhere lined by “units or shelving designed to guide customers” to the point of purchase.

Other restricted locations include gondola ends.

The Poundland store in Crawley was seen displaying HFSS confectionery in the checkout queueing area on 15 January and again on 22 January. By 29 January, the confectionery had been replaced with storage boxes, following enquiries from The Grocer. Poundland did not provide a comment.

Poundland would not be the only retailer struggling with full compliance. An investigation in December found some supermarket stores were showing a “blatant disregard” for the government’s clampdown, while cash-strapped local authorities were unable to take effective action thanks to a chronic lack of enforcement staff.

The investigation by the Obesity Health Alliance found that while most stores had been operating “within the spirit of the law” since the rules came in, others had been largely ignoring them.