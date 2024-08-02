Poundland is to give away £1,000 a day for 30 days.

Visitors to Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham this Saturday 3 August will get the chance to win the first £1,000 prize by grabbing a ‘golden ticket’ buffeting around inside an ‘air machine’ within 30 seconds.

The variety discounter will then randomly choose another shopper to win per day for the following 29 days.

Poundland’s computer systems will select winners from shoppers using staffed checkouts at any of its 750 UK stores – with the cash prize given out instantly.

Poundland’s ‘Grand in your Hand’ promotion comes as Poundstretcher also stages random giveaways in stores.

As revealed by The Grocer this week, Poundstretcher stores are to hand out £10 vouchers every hour from 2-4 August in a ‘mega weekend event’ to celebrate the discount chain’s recent change of ownership. It follows a similar event in Poundstretcher’s 350-plus stores last weekend.

Poundstretcher’s acquisition in April by US-investment firm Fortress was seen as giving it the potential to become a more credible competitor for Poundland, whose like-for-like sales were down 6.9% in the three months to 30 June.

In other moves, Poundland has also recently been leaning into its single price point roots, with new signage in stores highlighting the fact over 1,000 grocery lines still cost £1 or less.