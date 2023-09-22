Poundland’s website has become fully transactional, allowing customers to shop a range of 3,000 products online for home delivery, including food & drink.

The variety discounter’s range was already available for home delivery at Poundshop.com, following its acquisition of the online retailer in March last year. The e-commerce operation has now been digitally migrated from there to its own consumer-facing site, at Poundland.co.uk.

Visitors to Poundshop.com are now automatically redirected.

The online range includes ambient food & drink essentials, confectionery, toiletries and general merchandise, with delivery charges starting from £1.

Orders are fulfilled from a distribution centre in Wednesbury, West Midlands, which Poundland acquired as part of Poundshop.com, and from an existing facility in Barnsley, south Yorkshire, where 120 workers are being recruited to support the online expansion.

“It’s official,” said Poundland chief operation officer Austin Cooke. “Our customers can now order from a range of around 3,000 of their favourite items for home delivery.”

He said the website offered “items at the same prices found in Poundland’s high street stores, delivered to customers’ doors for as little as £1”.

Poundland director of digital Tom Hill said the completion of the migration – which has been a work in progress for a number of months – marked “a huge day for our digital team”, adding: “I’m super proud of every single one of them.”

Earlier this year, rival variety discounter B&M quietly dropped a home delivery pilot within months of launching the service on its website. The retailer made its case for shunning online as a low-margin discounter in its annual report in June. It said “sustainable and profitable online business models remain unproven and this is to our advantage, where we offer low prices without suffering from margin dilution due to cross-subsidisation of online activities”.

“Many products and categories are not suited to home delivery models and these include groceries, household products and other non-grocery items – areas where B&M has a strong reputation and price image.”