The “busiest ever” Starbucks in the UK has opened at Heathrow Terminal 5, designed to serve hundreds of customers every hour.

The 252 sq ft store – a collaboration between food travel specialist SSP, Starbucks and Heathrow – has opened in time for the peak summer travel season.

The branch has two counters and a dedicated pick-up point for mobile orders, all of which are marked by “clear walkways”. It houses 50 seats and nine coffee machines, in a layout designed to account for “growing customer numbers” at the terminal.

The store design has been “inspired by the natural landscapes of coffee-growing regions”, with a natural colour scheme and a layered curved ceiling that “nods to the mountainous terrain of coffee farms”.

“This new store at Terminal 5 is our flagship Starbucks at the country’s flagship airport,” said Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK & Ireland. “The customer journey and efficiency are at the heart of our operations, and we’ve made sure the design of this new store allows for quick and easy service for passengers on the go. We’ve also ensured the store is future-proofed to manage growing customer numbers into the future.”

This summer, Heathrow expects to welcome a record-breaking 30 million passengers at its terminals, having served 81.5 million in the 12 months to May.