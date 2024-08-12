Quaker
The Quaker Oats company was founded in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell who's fire inside was driven by a desire to set the foundations for a better future. This desire continues to fuel our fire to this day as we nurture the hearty & nourishing goodness of our oats, feed the potential of future generations and sustainably grow our oats.
How porridge is powering up consumers’ love for breakfast
What’s hot in the breakfast category? We spoke to to Divesh Parmar, general manager, Quaker Oats UK, to learn about the latest trends and how retailers and brands can capitalise on them.