A strong Christmas trading period helped Boots grow sales by 5.9% in the three months to 29 February, according to a trading update from the retailer.

The performance – building on 16% growth in same period a year earlier – was also boosted by online sales, which climbed 16.8%, with strong demand for beauty and personal care products.

It helped Boots notch up its 12th consecutive quarter of market share growth, according to the update, covering the second quarter of Boots’ financial year.

In-store sales growth was “steady”, at 4.5%, with flagship, shopping centre and travel stores performing notably well.

Airport stores saw double digit growth year on year, supported by a new store at Luton, and refurbishments at Gatwick and Manchester.

Demand in beauty and gifting categories helped deliver a “particularly strong Christmas”, with the No7 Ultimate Skincare Collection and the Soap & Glory Pop Spa Classics set among the most popular gift choices.

Healthcare services delivered growth of almost 40%, driven by demand for Boots Online Doctor, with weight loss proving the most popular and fastest-growing area.

The quarter saw Boots open a beauty-only store in London’s Battersea Power Station in December, coinciding with the launch of new beauty brands.

Meanwhile Boots pharmacists carried out over 20,000 consultations in the first few weeks of the launch of the NHS Pharmacy First Service in England in January. The service is intended to alleviate pressure on GPs by expanding the role of pharmacists.

The health & beauty retailer said customers also continued to respond well to a focus on value, with member pricing helping drive a million new sign-ups to its Advantage Card in the past year.

“I am really pleased to see our positive momentum continue across the whole business, with more people shopping with us both online and in store, and strong gains in both our key markets of healthcare and beauty,” said Boots UK & ROI CEO Sebastian James.

“I am particularly proud of our pharmacy team, who worked incredibly hard to launch Pharmacy First in England,” he added. “The feedback from patients has been brilliant and it is clear that they value the convenience of accessing a trusted healthcare professional on their local high street with no appointment necessary.

“We see a significant opportunity to do more in this area, helping customers to get better quickly, supporting communities and relieving the burden on the NHS.”