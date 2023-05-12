UK independent drinks business Global Brands has posted a double-digit jump in annual revenues on strong growth at home and abroad.

The producer of VK, Hooch, Shake Baby Shake, All Shook Up, and Franklin & Sons saw total revenues rise 26.6% to £84.4m in the year to 30 September 2022, up from £66.6m.

UK growth was driven by NPD launches, including Lustre liqueurs, and canned cocktail and RTD sales.

The Derbyshire-based company said it is now the biggest supplier of branded canned cocktails to the UK off-trade, and the biggest supplier of ready-to-drink products into the UK on-trade.

It also saw a 50% increase in international business, with sales reaching £5m having recently launched Franklin & Sons into the US, following a soft launch in pre-pandemic 2019.

Operating profits were also up, rising to £6.9m compared to £6.1m in the previous financial year.

“Global Brands, the UK’s leading independent drinks business, has had another fantastic year,” said Steve Perez, founder and chairman. “2021/22 has been our sixth successive year of growth, almost doubling our turnover in the last five years.

“We’ve recently purchased the trademarks for Hooch, Hooper’s, and Reef from Molson Coors, and have lots of exciting new products in the pipeline. We’re now the biggest supplier of branded canned cocktails in the UK off-trade, and the biggest supplier of RTDs into the on-trade.

“Franklin & Sons is now the second-biggest premium tonic in the UK on-trade, and we’ve seen fantastic growth for the brand in the UK and especially internationally, in markets in Asia, through Europe, and from our newly opened office in the US.

“While economic conditions have been challenging in the six months since we’ve published our accounts, especially in regard to energy and raw material costs, we’re confident going forward that the company will continue its momentum in the next financial year.”

Additionally, the brand has recently completed a £2m expansion of its distribution centre to increase capacity from 30 million to 40 million products stored.