Profits have soared at Who Gives a Crap (WGAC) as a growing number of environmentally conscious consumers opt to switch toilet paper for more sustainable alternatives.

Revenues at the challenger brand jumped 18% to £38.7m in the 12 months ended 30 June 2023, following a 26% increase in the previous year.

Operating profits rose from £345k in 2021/22 to £1.2m in the latest financial period, according to newly filed accounts for the UK arm of the Australian-headquartered company.

WGAC, which donates 50% of global profits to charity partners, is stocked by Waitrose and Ocado and runs a DTC operation. However, its expanding B2B business, distributing rolls to restaurants, hotels and offices, sold more than 1.5 million rolls of toilet paper in 2023, recycling almost 325 tonnes of wastepaper.

Profits at the B Corp brand were also helped by a reduction in shipping costs as spiking freight rates stabilised, with cost of sales – which had ballooned 22% in the prior year – flat at £29m.

Although, administrative expenses more than doubled to £8.4m as WGAC pushed to raise brand awareness with a global ‘Uncrap the World’ marketing campaign and the UK arm hired more staff to aid expansion, with average employee numbers in the year moving from 4 to 11.

“I’m so proud to see that Who Gives A Crap is continuing to grow rapidly in the UK,” said UK and Europe managing director Emily Kraftman.

“We are breaking our records with every new financial update, as customers increasingly seek products that feel good and help do good.

“Creating products that do good is core to our business model. Our customers and, increasingly, businesses love us, not just because of our cheeky marketing and colourful packaging, but because we offer high-quality products that create a real positive impact for people and the planet.”

She added the brand had “several new exciting partnerships, products and campaigns” in the pipeline to further fuel UK expansion.

WGAC was founded in Australia in 2012 by Simon Griffiths, Danny Alexander and Jehan Ratnatunga. The UK operation launched in 2017, with a Waitrose listing following in 2023. WGAC now claims to be the third biggest UK toilet paper brand.

It makes recycled and bamboo loo rolls and ‘forest friendly’ tissues and kitchen towels.

As part of its mission to help give everyone in the world access to clean water and a toilet, the company gives half its profits to global hygiene and sanitation projects. To date, WGAC has raised almost AU$14m (£7m) for its partners such as WaterAid.