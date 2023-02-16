Rob Brown
Rob Brown is a freelance journalist for The Grocer.
How bottled water can escape the supply maelstrom: bottled water category report 2023
Amid record heat and logistical issues last summer, bottled water faced a supply crisis. Can the industry learn any lessons for 2023?
Why soft seltzers are making a big splash
While units shrank by 4.4%, Kantar says flavoured sparkling is attracting new shoppers
Are Easter sales at risk of being squished? Easter & spring category report 2023
HFSS regulations and recession are bearing down on the Easter bunny. So what can be done to drive growth for festive treats this year?
Cut-price roasts loom for this year’s Easter
Easter isn’t only for gorging on chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and the like
Why white chocolate is the hip option this Easter
White is the new brown for suppliers, with brands from Smarties to Jaffa Cakes launching paler versions of their bestsellers
Why ready meals have entered a new ice age: category report 2023
Frozen ready meals have become a hotbed of growth, competition and innovation. How will the category develop as costs ramp up?
Confectionery – chocolate 2022: Easter saves choc in difficult year
Chocolate’s on the skids. Grocers have sold 91.2 million fewer bars, bags and boxes of the stuff in the past year
Confectionery – sugar and gum 2022: Sweets surge as Brits get out and about
Candy’s value in grocery is up 6.9%, while gum sales have spiked 16.7%
Frozen food 2022: long-term behavioural shift paying dividends
Under normal circumstances, a £119.8m decline on volumes down 10.7% would spark panic in supplier HQs. But things haven’t been normal for quite some time
Hot beverages 2022: Costa makes a splash in hot drinks
Sales of Costa’s coffee and hot chocolate lines have added £6.8m, with volumes surging 72%
Rice, noodles & pasta 2022: Pasta stays firm despite price hikes
Dry pasta has seen the greatest average price jump of any food in Top Products 2022
Baby & infant products 2022: brands see benefit among Brit ‘baby bump’
You’d be forgiven for thinking the UK was in the grip of a post-pandemic baby boom. After all, sales in the three main infant care categories have grown a combined £84.2m
Why small cheese is in big growth: cheese category report 2022
Mini portions have taken off in the past year. How can brands and retailers keep the little cheese wheels rolling?
Why the meal deal could be on life support: Food-to-go category report 2022
Meal deal prices are on the up – and rising labour costs are likely to make the situation critical. How can the supermarkets adapt?
How exotic pie is getting a piece of the action: savoury pastries & meat snacks category report 2022
Brands are reaching for global influences to reinvigorate pastry and meat snacks. Can they reinvent the pie for a new shopper?
Can plant-based cheese be made healthy?
Plant-based cheese has a health problem. Like dairy, it’s packed full of saturated fat. And unlike dairy, most of the category is high in refined carbohydrates and largely lacking in protein.
Is Cathedral City a blessing for plant-based cheese? Plant-based cheese category report 2022
Dairy giants like Saputo are moving into cheese alternatives. Can they deliver vegans from a life without a satisfying cheeseboard?
How sports nutrition is winning in front of store: protein category report 2022
Functional brands are moving away from the ‘dusty’ sports nutrition shelves and into a bright, more mainstream future
How using data can cut back on greenhouse gas emissions
With the climate crisis cited as ‘the greatest challenge of our generation’, cutting emissions of potent greenhouse gases (GHGs) is serious business. Here, Map of Ag shows how it has been using high-resolution data from farms to help cut scope 3 GHGs.
The yolk of the matter: 10 charts that reveal how Britain likes its eggs
Shoppers want their eggs to come with more than a kiss these days, as our research shows. We’ve cracked open consumer attitudes to eggs to reveal that assurances on Britishness, food safety, animal welfare and quality are of growing importance. So how does Britain like its eggs in 2022?