What does Santa eat for his Christmas dinner? Sainsbury’s seems to think the big man has ditched mince pies and brandy for a vegan beef Wellington.

Launching its Christmas advert today, Sainsbury’s features its employees in the 60-second clip in addition to a cameo from pop icon Rick Astley.

This follows the trend this year of supermarkets opening their purses wide to get celebrities popping up in Christmas ads with Michael Bublé taking on Asda, Graham Norton stopping by for Waitrose and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joining Dawn French in voicing roles for the M&S Food ad.

Sainsbury’s new strapline ‘Good Food for All of Us’ gets its first public outing via a major brand refresh aiming to demonstrate health, innovation and value credentials during the cost of living crisis and HFSS fanfare.

“For me, food plays such an important part during the holidays,” said 80s star Rick Astley. “We’re always looking to bring something exciting to the Christmas dinner table, whether that’s a new starter or a surprise showstopping dessert.

“It was a real honour and so much fun to join the Sainsbury’s store team on the shoot – even if they did pull me up on my cheeseboard before dessert suggestion!”

Some of the Taste the Difference range food highlighted in the ad included a ‘Rocking Around the Charcuter-tree’ sharing platter, Buttermilk Turkey Crown, plant-based No Beef Wellington and a ‘Home for Christmas’ chocolate mousse.

The ad was created by newly appointed advertising agency New Commercial Arts and will be supported by a series of shorter 20-second ads in the run up to Christmas and the new year.