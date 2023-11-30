Sainsbury’s has launched what it claims is its best value “ever” Christmas roast dinner deals, for Nectar cardholders.

The nine-product fresh offers serve six people. They include a main course centrepiece, a veg selection, trimmings and a trifle dessert from the By Sainsbury’s own-label range. The traditional turkey dinner deal costs £19.41, £3.24 per person, while the vegetable dinner is £17, at £2.77 per person.

The “affordable” traditional offer is £4.49 cheaper than last year’s offer overall. However, this year it is only available to loyalty cardholders.

Sainsbury’s has also rolled Nectar Prices offers across a range of selected festive vegetables and has pledged to donate all proceeds from sales of included veg lines to its Nourish the Nation campaign, in partnership with Comic Relief.

The offer will run from 19 to 24 December.

The full traditional offer includes a By Sainsbury’s Standard Small Turkey, which costs £3.75 per kg. Veg options include a 2kg portion of By Sainsbury’s White Potatoes, 15p, 1kg serving of By Sainsbury’s carrots, alongside 500g portions of By Sainsbury’s brussels sprouts and 500g servings of By Sainsbury’s parsnips, which all cost 19p.

It’s completed with By Sainsbury’s Meat Gravy Granules at 60p, 170g serving of by Sainsbury’s Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix at 40p, a 12-pack of By Sainsbury’s pigs in blankets (260g for £2.50) and a By Sainsbury’s Fruit Sherry Trifle, which costs $4.50 for 900g.

The vegetarian offer includes the same veg, stuffing and trifle products, alongside Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers meat-free Wellington, which is £3.40 for 500g and a 241g serving of Plant Pioneers ‘Pups’ in Blanket, which costs £3.40. By Sainsbury’s vegetable gravy granules are also included.

By Sainsbury’s Red Cabbage, By Sainsbury’s White Cabbage and By Sainsbury’s Swede, which all cost 19p, are the other fresh veg options now included under Nectar Prices, alongside those in the main meal offer.

“We’re delighted to announce our best value Christmas roast ever,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts. “Our customers are at the heart of every decision we make and we’re doing all we can to make the festive season as affordable and enjoyable as possible.

“We’re helping customers celebrate this year with a full Christmas roast that can feed six for less than £4 per person and vegetarian alternatives available for the first time, feeding six for less than £17, both with Nectar Prices.

“By investing in low prices this December, we’re proud to be able to offer the same prices as last year, if not cheaper, on all products in Sainsbury’s festive roast.”