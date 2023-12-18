Sainsbury’s has doubled the number of its cheapest own-label products stocked in its Local convenience stores over the past year.

The lineup of products stocked by major supermarkets in their convenience stores has come under increased scrutiny during the cost of living crisis, with consumer groups – most notably Which? – criticising supermarkets for not stocking any or enough value-tier products in their smaller format stores.

The CMA also identified “higher priced” convenience stores as one area where retailers could do more to help customers access lower prices during the first stage of its probe into competition within the grocery sector earlier this year.

In response, Sainsbury’s had been working to increase the number of cheaper products available in its Local stores, the supermarket’s CEO Simon Roberts told The Telegraph. It had added “many” from its Aldi Price Match and “doubled” the number from its Stamford Street entry-tier own label – which was relaunched in May – Roberts said.

The Grocer understands that Sainsbury’s now stocks Stamford Street Products in roughly half of its more than 800 Local stores. It includes cupboard essentials like chopped tomatoes, but also fairy cakes and “lunch box fillers”.

The retailer has also added 200 products from its core By Sainsbury’s own-label range as part of the move. The exact lineup and type of product depends on the location of the store.

The move brings Sainsbury’s in line with Tesco, which began a programme to replace more than 50 “everyday products” stocked in its convenience stores, and Morrisons, which began adding products from its Savers range to its Morrisons Daily stores in July.

Sainsbury’s has not confirmed whether it plans to increase the number of value products stocked in its Local stores. Roberts also ruled out the immediate prospect of introducing its Nectar Prices loyalty scheme into Local stores.

“We’ve put more of those value items in those stores and customers prefer that because, at the end of the day, you’re going to a convenience store for a top-up. Whereas in a larger store, you’re going to get more of the items you need for the next few days or the next week,” Roberts said.

“Nectar comes into its own when you’re buying lots of products,” he added.

The addition of cheaper lines follows the launch of a wider marketing campaign across Sainsbury’s Local Stores. The ‘Pocket Friendly Prices’ campaign saw the rollout of shelf labels, PoS signs and ceiling banners into Sainsbury’s Local stores, with the aim of highlighting which products were the lowest priced.