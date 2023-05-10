Sainsbury’s has launched its first electric-only store delivery fleet, from its Nine Elms superstore in London.

It means all deliveries from the store will be handled via a fleet of 12 fully electric refrigerated vans, replacing diesel vans. It is the first time the grocer has operated deliveries from any one store entirely by electric vans.

The Nine Elms store handles on average 2,000 deliveries a week, meaning the switch from diesel to electric will save an estimated 57 tonnes of carbon annually, Sainsbury’s said. The vans will also reduce noise pollution as they operate much more quietly than diesel-powered vehicles, Sainsbury’s added.

“We’re always looking at how we can use the latest technology to best serve our customers, whilst also doing the right thing for the planet,” said Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property & procurement.

“We’re thrilled to have launched a fully electric fleet in our Nine Elms superstore and we hope our customers will be delighted to learn that their groceries are being delivered with zero emissions, helping to reduce the environmental impact of their online shopping,” Dunne added.

Sainsbury’s started using electric vans to handle deliveries across central and east London in April 2019, and aims to fully electrify its entire UK delivery fleet by 2035, as part of a pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions across its operations by the same date.