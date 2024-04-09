Sainsbury’s has launched a new marketing campaign aimed at playing up its supply chain and sustainability credentials in store.

PoS signs featuring the slogan ‘Good to Know’ began rolling into stores this week, The Grocer can reveal, with the slogan also set to feature prominently in new radio adverts and on packaging later this year.

The new orange logo was “designed to raise awareness and make it easier for customers to understand” how the supermarket was “doing the right things” when it came to the environment, animal welfare and work within the community, Sainsbury’s said.

A range of subjects including sourcing, recycling and philanthropy will be covered as part of the ongoing campaign.

One example shared with The Grocer included the phrase “We catch all our tuna using lines, not nets”, in order to promote a commitment made by Sainsbury’s in March to use only 100% pole and line-caught tuna in its own-label products.

Another included the phrase “All our fresh and frozen by Sainsbury’s chickens have more room to roam”, which follows a commitment made by the retailer in 2022 that by March 2023, all of its own-label chicken would have 20% more space than the industry standard.

Over the past couple of years, Sainsbury’s has been working to improve what have at times historically been strained relations with farmers and growers across its supply base, as part of the sustainability and ESG strand of its wider strategy called Plan for Better.

It’s included a commitment to make extra investments into its milk supply chain in 2023. And, in February, Sainsbury’s invested thousands of pounds to improve the wages of banana growers in Cameroon, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Ghana, helping it beat a cross sector commitment to enable the fair living wage in 2027, three years early.

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts delivered the City Food Lecture in March, in which he called for greater collaboration across the UK food industry and government to create a more resilient and sustainable food system.

Despite its commitment to chicken having more room to roam, by reducing stocking density to 30kg/sq m, Sainsbury’s – along with every major UK supermarket bar Waitrose and M&S – is yet to sign up to the Better Chicken Commitment to raise welfare standards across the poultry industry.

The campaign group Compassion in World Farming warned in March that a lack of engagement among UK supermarkets was holding up the scheme, risking the intended deadline of 2026.

Good to Know is not the only new signage to roll into stores of late. In April, Sainsbury’s replaced its long-running price lock campaign with a new initiave aimed at promoting its approach to everyday low pricing.

It marks the third time Sainsbury’s has followed Tesco’s lead on price in order to win ground back from the discounters following the launch of Aldi Price Match and the rollout of Nectar Prices.