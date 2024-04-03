Sainsbury’s has once again followed Tesco’s lead on prices with the launch of a new value campaign aimed at highlighting its approach to everyday low prices in stores.

The new initiative, called Low Everyday Prices, is designed to highlight Sainsbury’s lowest-priced branded products on shelves. It will see “over 1,000” branded products promoted with a new red and yellow badge on shelves and in aisles.

It’s the third time Sainsbury’s has mimicked Tesco, which currently runs its own campaign with the same Low Everyday Prices name, as it battles to win back market share from the discounters. Sainsbury’s was the first supermarket to follow Tesco in launching its Aldi Price Match in 2021. That was followed by the launch of its Nectar Prices loyalty scheme in April 2023 – which closely echoed Tesco’s long-running Clubcard Prices.

Tesco first started to emphasise its switch to EDLP in 2020, with the launch of its “great prices every day” tagline.

Sainsbury’s Low Everyday Prices will not offer any specific discount, or promise to lock prices, but instead maintain prices are lower across the board, and seek to play up the retailer’s more “consistent” approach to value across its range. It will replace the long-running Price Lock campaign.

PG Tips teabags, Sensodyne toothpaste, Huggies nappies and Hovis Seeded loaves are among the included brands, which will be promoted in store in a similar way to Sainsbury’s Pocket Friendly prices campaign, which launched in c-stores last year.

“As the weather gets warmer and the evenings lighter, we’re well prepared to support our customers with great value as they get ready to socialise more,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts.

“One of the ways we’re doing this is through the launch of Low Everyday Prices, a simpler way of showcasing our value which allows us more flexibility to respond more quickly to the market.

“It will give our customers confidence that we have great low prices on over 1,000 more of their favourite branded products – like Heinz, Kellogg’s, Nescafé, Huggies, Tampax and Dettol – and complements Nectar Prices and Aldi Price Match,” Roberts added.

It’s Sainsbury’s latest move on value as part of Roberts’ work to improve its competitiveness during the cost of living crisis, and carve back share lost to Aldi and Lidl.

The ramp up of Nectar Prices – which now covers 6,000 products – in particular has been highlighted as a key reason for Sainsbury’s taking back market share from the discounters over the second half of last year.

Roberts pledged to double down on Sainsbury’s value proposition at the unveiling of Sainsbury’s Next Level strategy in February, highlighting a further £1bn savings across the business over the next three years, which would be put back into the offer in stores.