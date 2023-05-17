Sainsbury’s has opened what it claims is “its most energy-efficient supermarket ever” as it looks to reach net zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2035.

The new 25,000 sq ft flagship supermarket, located in Hook, Hampshire, uses half the energy of similar-sized Sainsbury’s stores and a quarter less electricity than the grocer’s other most energy-efficient stores, the retailer said.

The supermarket – which will operate on 100% renewable energy and not rely on fossil fuels – will form the blueprint for future new Sainsbury’s superstores. Sainsbury’s will also work to retrofit its existing store footprint with some of the technology where possible.

The new tech includes a trial of using doors on chilled cabinets, which could help reduce the energy demand of fridges by 60% by ensuring cold air doesn’t escape. The fitting of a cold aisle retrieval system will also help better regulate the temperature throughout the store. Warm air is taken from the back of the fridges and repurposed to heat other areas of the store.

LED lighting has been fitted throughout the store, which will use sensors to adjust the brightness according to the level of natural daylight to ensure energy isn’t wasted. To help save water, bathrooms have been fitted with low-pressure taps. The store will also be able to harvest rainwater.

“I’m immensely proud of everyone at Sainsbury’s who has helped to deliver what is a ground-breaking new store for us, the learnings from which will be used in future store investments,” said Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne.

“Sainsbury’s Hook is the culmination of many years of innovation, hard work and progress towards a more sustainable future for our business.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for your support and patience whilst we constructed this store – I hope everyone will agree it was worth the wait, not only for the new offer customers can now enjoy, but for the progress in store sustainability it represents.”

Alongside food, the Hook superstore will stock a selection of Sainsbury’s Habitat homeware and Tu clothing line. It also includes a new Argos store inside the supermarket.

The grocer currently has around 600 superstores. In addition to the Hook site, Sainsbury’s plans to open two more over the next 12 months.

The opening follows the launch of Sainsbury’s first fully electric store delivery fleet at its Nine Elms superstore in London last week. All deliveries from the site will now be handled by a fleet of 12 refrigerated vans.