Thousands of warehouse roles within Sainsbury’s are at risk as part of a £90m restructure of the supermarket’s distribution network.

The supermarket opened consultation with 1,400 Sainsbury’s staff and third-party distribution partners today, as it announced its “biggest investments to date” in automation and modernisation.

Under the proposals, Sainsbury’s will close its Basildon distribution centre and Heywoods depot while making a “major investment” in automation at a third in Daventry. It said the investment would help it reduce stock and improve delivery service. The two sites proposed to close serve Argos stores. They are set to close by 2026, Sainsbury’s said.

Staff affected by the restructure would have the opportunity to explore roles elsewhere at Sainsbury’s or Argos, the company said. Sainsbury’s said it did not expect the number of roles at Daventry to be affected “at this stage”.

“As with any major change to our business, we have not taken the difficult decision to start this consultation lightly,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts. “As part of our plan to create a simpler business, we previously set out our intention to integrate our Argos and Sainsbury’s logistics networks.

“We understand that this will be an unsettling time for affected colleagues, and we will support them however we can throughout this process. We will be consulting closely with unions and colleagues as we look to streamline the number of sites in our general merchandise logistics network.”

The announcement comes amid a wider reshuffle of the supermarket’s property portfolio, including plans to close its office in Milton Keynes this year. The retailer said that only 11% of desk space in the office had been regularly used since the pandemic, and that closing the site would enable the business to cut its operating costs. No jobs were at risk, Sainsbury’s said.

The retailer is also closing its three remaining showrooms for its Habitat homeware brand, and is set to launch a new digital showroom.

Sainsbury’s said it represented the latest stage of its ‘Save to Invest’ strategy, announced in 2020, aimed at making the business more efficient, by reducing costs and improving its supply chain. Two new local fulfilment centres would open in the coming weeks, Sainsbury’s said.