All Christmas articles

A very bao bun Christmas: Tesco’s festive range 2023
Tesco says goodbye to boring old turkey and hello to the slow cooked sloe gin duck, and other show-stopping centrepiece alternatives in its Christmas 2023 range
Christmas food under threat due to new Brexit rules
The government’s new trade strategy, the Border Target Operating Model, will bring a new round of controls on goods from the EU from 31 October 2023
Stuffing inspiration and sparkling salmon: Waitrose Christmas range 2023
Waitrose is already gearing up for the holiday season. Here’s a sneak peek at its Christmas range for 2023, featuring over 140 new products
Supermarket Christmas ranges 2023
Here’s a preview of this year’s Christmas ranges before they land on supermarket shelves
Toblerone targets gifting market with launch of posh Truffles
The premium Toblerone Truffles comprises individually wrapped diamond-shaped truffles made of Toblerone chocolate
British turkeys in short supply for indies and butchers this Christmas
Many smaller-scale producers have left the industry amid concerns over rising production costs, labour issues and the continuing threat of avian flu
My food & drink job: Dulcie Howman, marketing assistant, Zertus
Dulcie is kicking off her marketing career by working with Nomo, a free-from chocolate brand
Pheasant and partridge shortages loom amid lead ammo bans
The game sector has been reluctant to switch to steel-based alternatives despite major retailers having imposed bans on birds shot with lead ammo
Boots posts double-digit growth after strong Christmas sales
Pharmacy chain Boots has posted double-digit growth in its second quarter, driven by strong Christmas trading and beauty sales
Soaring production costs to force chicken shortages
Rising production costs in excess of 18% are outstripping retail price inflation
City snapshot: Footfall growth slows as high streets and shopping centres outperform retail parks
According to the monthly BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor UK retail footfall fell back in February after Christmas and the January sales amid concerns that shoppers are making fewer visits to the shops due to pressures on the cost of living
Sainsbury’s Argos job cuts are unfortunate, but not unexpected
CEO Simon Roberts has been busy identifying savings as part of his ‘save to invest’ strategy
How meat & poultry performed at Christmas
While meat & poultry volumes are down year on year, Christmas offered a glimmer of positivity
Lower-income families swap veg spending for treats over Christmas, new research finds
The YouGov survey found 28% of lower-income families spent less on food this Christmas compared to previous years
City snapshot: UK retail sales fall in December as consumers cut back
UK retail sales volumes fell back in December, according to the Office of National Statistics, as consumers cut back on spending because of inflation
Superdrug Christmas sales up 16% as footfall recovers
Own brand lines were up 20%, while more shoppers took advantage of discounts for loyalty scheme members
City snapshot: Strong Christmas week drives Ocado Retail to fourth quarter growth
Ocado Retail saw 15% growth in the days leading up to Christmas to drag its overall fourth quarter sales up 0.3% despite a sharp drop in basket sizes. Plus, Diageo makes rum acquisition and trading updates from Naked Wines, THG and McBride
Fortnum & Mason will resume exports to Europe in 2023, after bumper Christmas
‘We can’t wait for the government establish better relations with the EU,’ CEO Tom Athron told The Grocer
Turkey sales slump over Christmas due to supply chain concerns
The spike in avian flu in the run-up to Christmas resulted in the deaths of 600,000 festive birds
Who won Christmas? The grocers, of course
It would have needed a spectacularly bad performance for a grocery retailer not to achieve at least some sort of sales growth