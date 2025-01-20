*shopt
*shopt is a rewards and engagement app for independent retailers. It gives businesses access to exclusive offers, information and advice from brands, which earn cash rewards! All accessible at the touch of a button at any time.
- Promotional Features
The digital revolution: empowering both convenience retailers and brands to thrive in a time-poor world
Interaction between brands and retailers can be increasingly challenging as geographical and financial constraints come to bear. Discover how digital tools are proving a vital way for them to streamline efficiencies and remain connected.