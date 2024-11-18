Sofidel

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (8 States), with over 7,000 employees, net sales of 3,129 million Euros (2023) and a production capacity of over one million tonnes per year (1,440,000 in 2023). 'Regina', its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet. Sofidel is committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by the end of 2050.