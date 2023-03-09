CBD drinks brand Trip is the “fastest-growing” soft drinks brand in the UK, according to NielsenIQ data.

Trip’s value sales soared by 522% to £4.3m in the 52 weeks until 12 February 2023, making it the fastest-growing soft drink brand worth more than £500k in grocery [NielsenIQ].

It now claims to hold 88% of the total CBD drinks market share, with the sales captured by NielsenIQ representing “less than 20% of Trip’s total revenue”.

Trip co-founder Olivia Ferdi said this was “such an important milestone for us” in the brand’s mission “to destigmatise conversations about mental wellbeing and empower people to enjoy CBD to support their health”.

It comes as Trip this week extended its partnership with mindfulness app Calm, offering its DTC customers a free subscription to the premium version of the paid-for, top-ranking app until April 2023.

Trip secured a £10m investment in August 2022 to fuel its rapid growth and bring the brand to a mainstream customer base. In November, it partnered with C&C Group to distribute its products in the UK in a move that signalled both businesses’ investment into leading growth in the low & no category, said the distributor.

The brand’s products are stocked in 11,000 stores, including Sainsbury’s, Holland & Barrett, Boots, Ocado, Selfridges and Harrods, as well as foodservice and hospitality chains such as The Ivy, BrewDog, Leon and Benugo.