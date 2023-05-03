While hedges have helped keep inflation down in soft drinks, some are warning of impending pressure on the cost base

Inflate anything for long enough and, sooner or later, it will pop. In grocery, this inevitability takes on a slightly different complexion. People will always need to eat and drink, after all, so when inflation drives prices to bursting point, it’s not overall sales that suffer. It’s brands.

Food and drink inflation hit a 45-year high of 19.2% at the end of March [ONS]. One in four British shoppers say they are struggling financially [Kantar]. In response, they’re switching to cheaper own label products in record numbers.

Own label sales surged 13.6% – nearly three times the rate of brands – in Kantar’s latest numbers [12 w/e 19 February 2023].

It’s a different story in soft drinks. Prices are still soaring, of course, but brands are largely holding their own against own label.

Total soft drinks sales (excluding dairy) have grown 9.8% to a little over £11bn, on volumes that have slipped 1% [NIQ 52 w/e 18 February 2023]. That’s largely been driven by brands, which hold more than 95% of the market in carbonates and energy drinks.

The mixers market is continuing to decline, with take-home value sales down 1.1% to £445m. Units have fallen 4.9%.

This is largely due to changes in at-home mixology since the return of the on-trade, says Kantar, also noting “the bursting of the gin bubble and the growth of premium own label tonic water” to the detriment of brands. Private label tonics are up 13.5% in value, with brands down an equal percentage.

Further evidence of downtrading across grown-up soft drinks can be seen in value growth for bargain stores (40.9%), Iceland (40%), Lidl (15.4%) and Aldi (10.5%).

The traditional big four, meanwhile, have seen only small growth or decline.

Conversely, value at M&S is up 14.3%. This suggests some shoppers are “willing to spend more if the quality is perceived to be there”, Kantar says.

With tonic NPD slowing, many mixer brands – such as London Essence Co, Franklin & Sons and Double Dutch – have diversified into other mixers, such as soda water and ginger ale.

Kantar also points to Fever-Tree’s recent addition of three cocktail mixes as another notable launch for the category.

Some, like Fanta, Monster and Red Bull, are up by double digits in value and volume. Meanwhile, unit sales of own label carbonates fell 10.5% last year [NIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2022].

But there are warnings of further costs for brands on the horizon, which will inevitably impact shelf prices.

So, what is the outlook based on current consumer behaviour? What are retailers and brands doing to mitigate rising costs? And how much more cost pressure can brands take before they pop?

“Soft drinks are still great value for money. Even with inflation running at about 10%, that’s still quite far down the list in terms of the percentage price increases that categories have seen over the past year,” says Britvic MD Paul Graham.

“There’s lots to play with from an economic perspective in soft drinks in terms of price and value. And brands like Pepsi and Coca-Cola have fantastic ranges covering all formats and price points.

“People are seeking comfort, quality and reassurance from them. In more commoditised, less differentiated markets, it’s easier to switch to own label to save money,” he sums up.

’We’ve seen colossal inflation and at the same time absolutely ruthless price competition’

Soft drinks suppliers are still feeling the pinch, though. “We’ve seen colossal inflation right across the piece and at the same time absolutely ruthless price competition,” says Pev Manners, MD of posh squash and pressé brand Belvoir Fruit Farms.’“We’ve seen big increases in everything: glass, sugar, fruit juices, energy, commodities… you name it.”

Such problems may well get worse. According to a Rabobank report from March, hedges that have protected beverage companies from input cost inflation are now running out, as are savings that households may have dipped into over the past year.

All the big manufacturers hedge against cost volatility for commodities such as raw materials, energy and packaging by varying the length of procurement contracts with suppliers and the price they pay.

“If you’re expecting prices to go up, you go longer in your contracts – and if you’re expecting them to come down, you go shorter,” explains Rabobank senior analyst Francois Sonneville.

For most commodities, this means rolling one-year contracts. “You can also match sales with purchasing. So, if you have a large contract with a leading retailer and you agree a certain price, you could then lock in all your costs for the duration of the contract to protect margins,” Sonneville adds.

This means spikes in, say, energy prices can be more easily averaged over the year. But renewed hedges at times of economic strife can be more expensive than in predictable times, due to the inherent risk involved.

Princes bottles Swizzels While NPD can be costly for suppliers, it’s still possible to make it good value for shoppers – as Princes is proving. In February, it launched Swizzels squashes (rsp: £1.25/one litre) inspired by some of the confectionery brand’s best-known lines. The no-added-sugar drinks comprise Parma Violets, Drumstick, Refreshers and Love Hearts flavours – each containing 20 servings.

Production adjustments

As it becomes harder to mitigate rising costs with hedging, it will therefore become more tempting for manufacturers to adjust production instead.

Some brands are looking at innovative means of reducing their cost bases. Belvoir, for example, has installed solar panels at its Leicestershire facility to help lower the company’s carbon footprint and offset the soaring cost of energy.

“We have slimmed down our headcount by two or three people and have had to raise prices – but far less than the inflation we have seen. So we have had to take a margin hit,” Manners says. “We are still doing very well in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s, and are back in Asda.”

Others are looking at more fundamental shifts in how they produce their drinks. “The drinks business trades on economies of scale and is constantly trying to balance raw material, logistics and manufacturing costs,” Sonneville says.

There are many different ways of manufacturing cola, for example. “If you’re a cola manufacturer with many smaller factories, your manufacturing costs will be high, but your logistics costs will be lower, and vice versa,” he points out.

’The drinks business trades on economies of scale and is constantly trying to balance raw material, logistics and manufacturing costs’

In the case of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, large syrup plants in Ireland supply smaller premises in Europe, which mix syrup with water and bottle the end product.

Shifting around production facilities is less of an option for other areas of the sector, though. This is particularly true for suppliers of bottled water, which frequently trade on their provenance.

One example is Volvic, which has seen its value rise 9% in the past year, while units are down 6% [NIQ]. The product is famously drawn from springs beneath the Auvergne Mountains in France, while sister brand Evian is collected from the Cachat Spring in the French Alps.

Both bottled at source, they were hit by shortages in the UK last summer due to heightened demand during hot weather and delays at ports. Brand owner Danone clearly can’t draw water from London or Manchester and still sell it as Evian or Volvic.

“They could, in theory, ship it in bulk and bottle it closer to the end market and double the volume of water they are shipping,” says one industry source. But they suggest Danone is reluctant to do that because of fears of contamination and potential brand damage.

Juice suppliers are getting squeezed hard by rising global orange juice prices. They’ve mainly “followed an upward price trend since March 2022, in line with lower orange production, increasing the input cost of orange juice,” says a spokesman for commodity analysts Mintec. By March 2023, price per tonne had reached $2.9k. Among factors are “unfavourable weather conditions in Brazil”, which have hurt the country’s orange production levels. Meanwhile in the US, rising orange juice prices “can be attributed to a heavy hurricane season last year and citrus greening”, which brought down orange supplies. Things aren’t much better in Europe’s apple juice market, where spot prices are elevated due to higher energy, labour and transport costs. In fact, EU apple prices have grown since October 2022, “despite forecasts of higher production for apples for the 2022/23 marketing year”, the Mintec spokesman says. Ingredient costs aren’t the only problem. “People underestimate the influence of packaging and energy on costs, be it direct use of energy in production or indirect use in making PET bottles,” says Rabobank analyst Francois Sonneville. “Markets like juice are fragmented and dynamic with strong private label,” he adds. “In times like this, brands can suffer.”

Juice costs

A similar reluctance is at play in juices. That’s despite soaring input costs – disruption to orange and apple harvests has hit juice brands especially hard (see box, right) – leading to significant hikes in shelf prices.

Innocent’s average price per litre is up 13.7% (40p), for example, while Tropicana’s is up 9.5% (21p).

While other top soft drink brands saw similar price rises, in juices these have led to notably severe volume declines: 17.7% for Innocent and 12.9% for Tropicana [NIQ].

These juice brands trade on ‘not from concentrate’ credentials, which are especially vulnerable to shipping costs and disruption.

From a purely financial point of view, switching to concentrate formulas looks tempting. “If I’m shipping orange juice from Brazil but know that oranges are around 80% water, if I take that water out and put it back at the end destination, I can be using just a fifth of the vessels I would otherwise use,” Sonneville says.

’Smaller juice drink brands can change the mix of the juices they use depending on market price’

“This opens up lots of interesting discussions with manufacturers. Smaller juice drink brands, for example, can change the mix of the juices they use depending on market prices.”

However, it’s an argument that’s unlikely to sway the likes of Innocent or Tropicana, which would lose their premium associations in the process.

Changing any product recipe is not without its risks, of course. The short-lived New Coke and the market share gains Pepsi enjoyed following its launch in 1985 are proof of that.

Pepsi’s decision this year to reformulate its main cola by cutting sugar content 57% has met similar backlash. While it allows classic Pepsi to avoid the sugar tax – a saving that could be passed on to shoppers through lower shelf prices – many dislike the new taste.

“You have to be careful, particularly if you’re a strong cola brand,” Rabobank’s Sonneville concedes.

Nisi offers a sweet deal with lemonade range Right now, brands need to hit a pricing sweet spot to succeed. Andre Apostolou reckons he’s done that with Nisi Drinks, his brand of still lemonades in 5ooml glass bottles. Having launched in 2021 they are now sold in Home Bargains and Iceland for £1.49 and in c-stores for between £1.59 and £1.69. With sales almost at £1m, shoppers are clearly sweet on the drinks’ price points.

Shrinkflation

For brands not wishing to risk a recipe change, there’s always shrinkflation – a tactic familiar to many soft drinks manufacturers.

Suntory Beverages & Food, for example, scrapped one-litre bottles of Lucozade Energy in 2021 and replaced them with 900ml versions, while keeping the rsp at £1.

In recent years, 250ml cans and bottles have also become increasingly common currency for brands such as Coke and Pepsi.

And the past year has seen convenience stores offering 150ml cans of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ Dr Pepper, Fanta, Sprite, Coke Zero Sugar and Appletiser for 60p a pop, or five for £2.

“Parents seem to like treating their kids with them and the schools have accepted them going into lunchboxes, which they fit into perfectly,” Coventry-based One Stop retailer Aman Uppal told Convenience Store in March. “Many customers have commented on how it makes them feel nostalgic and reminds them of Woolworths.”

These small formats also play well at a time of heightened health concerns. After all, having smaller portions of a soft drink could prove attractive to shoppers who want to reduce their intake of such products.

Clearly there are limitations to how much brands can use shrinkflation, though. And there are further pressures on the horizon. The soft drinks sector is also having to contend with regulatory developments that could complicate matters.

’Going forward, we know there will be a continuation of multiple market factors affecting the food and drink landscape’

One that they needn’t worry too much about is the implementation of HFSS rules in October. This had a muted impact on soft drinks, which had already begun the process of reformulating and focusing on low-sugar options ahead of the sugar tax hitting the industry in 2018.

More of a wildcard is Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS), whose starting date has just been pushed back to March 2024 amid widespread fears over lack of readiness.

Under the scheme, shoppers are due to be charged an extra 20p for every unit of soft drinks sold, redeemable at the point packaging is recycled. When DRS is rolled into England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2025, shoppers in these countries will face similar charges.

“Going forward, we know there will be a continuation of multiple market factors affecting the food and drink landscape, not least the introduction of DRS in Scotland,” says Suntory Beverage & Food interim sales director Jon Plows.

“We will continue to work to get the balance right for our shoppers to allow us to continue to successfully innovate across our brands,” he adds.

But taken with upcoming extended producer responsibility rules, volatile input costs and still squeezed household spending, further price rises look to be on the cards.

“We are likely to see more,” confirms Britvic’s Graham. “However, I do expect the level of inflation to drop broadly, because we are starting to lap the higher prices of the previous year. Inflation will persist but the price moves will be lower than in the past 16 months or so.”

It means brands will need to continue to invest in convincing shoppers they are worth the premium. Otherwise, the more vulnerable players might be at risk of going pop.