What might you expect to be central issues in a Scottish National Party leadership election? Independence? Naturally. The NHS? Of course. And how about the implementation of a UK-first deposit return scheme (DRS) for soft drinks containers?

Unlikely, you might think. Yet somehow DRS became a major issue for candidates vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the first minister of Scotland. So much so that one of incoming first minister Humza Yousaf’s first moves was to delay the scheme’s start: from 16 August 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The intention was to reset the Scottish government’s troubled relationships with retailers and soft drink manufacturers, who had been struggling to meet the already delayed start date due to widespread confusion.

Among the points of contention were fee levels for producers and retailers involved in the scheme, the inclusion of glass – omitted in proposals for other parts of the UK – and the impact on local collections.

So how exactly did the deadline slip once again ? What does it mean for those involved? And how could it affect the prospects of such initiatives ever being implemented, not just in Scotland but across the UK?

With politicians and industry arguing about the merits of DRS, the Scottish public are similarly split, according to polling from Ipsos in Scotland.

It shows 48% back the plan and 31% oppose it, with the rest undecided.

“While on balance more support the scheme than oppose it, a large minority either don’t like the plans or are not sure about them,” notes the pollster’s MD, Emily Gray.

Public awareness about DRS is fairly strong, with more than half saying they had heard at least a fair amount about it – perhaps due to it being mentioned in the recent SNP leadership election.

Supporters of the SNP were, in fact, especially likely to back DRS, with 62% doing so. But only a quarter of Conservative voters supported it.

Most people polled believed they would use DRS, with 28% saying they would return bottles to collection points every time, 23% frequently, 18% occasionally and 12% rarely. Just 7% said they would never use DRS.

Given the likely gap between expressed preferences and real behaviour, the Scottish government will want to push up these numbers, says Gray.

“There may also be a need to understand if there are particular barriers anticipated by young people, who are generally supportive of the scheme but less likely to think they will use it,” she adds.

The principle of Scotland’s DRS is simple. Shoppers pay a 20p deposit for every unit of soft drink they buy, which is refunded when the packaging is returned to recycling points.

While the idea is straightforward enough, making it happen has been tricky. Scotland had already delayed the proposed rollout twice due to the pandemic, and the government has faced stiff opposition from retailers and drinks producers over the costs involved.

The Scottish Retail Consortium, whose members include all major supermarkets, set the mood early in May when it wrote to the government warning the DRS launch would go badly if the August deadline remained.

Motivated by expected costs of £200m for retailers this year alone, supermarket bosses also joined the chorus of denunciations.

At the start of April, five supermarkets urged Yousaf to abandon the timetable. Among the critics were Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and Waitrose.

“The current timetable for DRS does not set the scheme up to succeed given the lack of clarity on so many key issues,” Morrisons CEO David Potts told the Sunday Mail.

“More time is needed to deliver a workable and consistent scheme that enjoys the confidence of consumers.”

That retailer scepticism has found political support since the start of the year.

Yousaf’s closest leadership rival Kate Forbes, often perceived as more business-friendly, warned the DRS risked creating “financial carnage”. On the campaign trail she promised to put the scheme on hold.

Even more crucially, the UK government indicated it would block the scheme. Scotland minister Alister Jack raised concerns over introducing the 20p deposit at a time of rampant inflation.

“Aldi will sell 12 bottles of Scottish water for £1.59. Under this scheme, that will become £3.99,” he told the Commons in February.

Price hikes of that nature would undoubtedly be tough for cash-strapped shoppers to swallow – even if that sum is eventually refunded. But from the industry’s viewpoint, opposition from the Conservatives is largely political opportunism.

“Alister Jack isn’t interested in DRS,” claims one industry source. “But what he is interested in is sticking the boot into the SNP and doing anything he can that will harm the cause for independence. The DRS has become about far more than just recycling of plastic and glass.”

Major suppliers likewise point to DRS being “hijacked” as a convenient issue by political opponents of the SNP.

“There is even a WhatsApp group dedicated to attacking DRS,” says an industry source. “It’s got some genuine people on there, but some of them are quite clearly just political agitators out to cause trouble.”

Not that the politicking goes only one way. When Yousaf announced the latest delay to DRS, he pinned blame on the UK government.

‘We recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK government delaying the decision’

“We recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act,” Yousaf told MSPs, referring to the government’s threat to block DRS in the current inflationary environment.

At the same time, the first minister sought to put a positive spin on the delay. It would give businesses more time to prepare for the changes, he pointed out.

Further concessions to business were also provided by circularity minister Lorna Slater. Speaking the day after Yousaf’s announcement, she outlined scheme exclusions for drink containers under 100ml and products selling fewer than 5,000 units a year.

Hospitality premises that sell the majority of their drinks for on-site consumption are also not obliged to act as return points.

Such measures follow previous attempts by the Scottish government to pacify critics, including allowing tens of thousands of smaller retailers to opt out, as well as fee reductions for retailers and manufacturers.

Entrenched opposition

But given the amount of concessions already offered, many question whether anything can assuage entrenched opposition.

While supermarkets welcomed the delay, the Scottish Retail Consortium described Slater’s latest proposals as akin to “using a water pistol to tackle a fire”.

“Changes to the scope of the scheme run the risk of adding complexity and making it harder for some products to be stocked by retailers,” says SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald-Russell.

A chance to address the real problem with the scheme has been missed, he argues.

“Retailers have been repeatedly asking government and the key agencies for final guidance on pricing, collections, reimbursement, and a myriad of other issues,” he adds.

“And the key parties responsible for delivering the scheme have failed again and again to hit those final deadlines.

How British officials can improve DRS rollouts With the Scottish DRS having faced repeated delays, and equivalent schemes for the rest of the UK not due to begin until October 2025, the grocery industry has been getting creative in tackling soft drink packaging waste. Taking the initiative, Co-op announced in early April that it would partner with tech firm Polytag to apply ‘unique every time’ QR codes and UV tags to own-label two-litre PET spring water bottles. That means shoppers can scan the codes before the bottles are recycled. The information is then captured by the recycling centre. The tech was “the future of creating and maintaining a circular economy from the millions of pieces of packaging that enter the market every year”, said Polytag CEO Alice Rackley at the time of launch. “Local authorities and recycling centres can capture real-time data to help inform recycling strategy, investment in sorting and recovery equipment, and onward tracking of materials.” It’s technology that may especially appeal to officials looking to help online retailers in future tackle single-use plastic. For assisting high street c-stores, inspiration can be taken from Ireland’s DRS. This is set to begin in February 2024, a month before Scotland’s latest deadline – and it’s already earned praise from small Scottish retailers. Hussan Lal, president of the Federation of Independent Retailers (Fed) Scotland, noted that Ireland is offering subsidies for c-stores to install reverse vending machines. “Small shops in towns and villages are fragile businesses and simply cannot afford to pay up to £15,000 for a machine or around £320 a month if they lease one,” he wrote in The Herald in April. Ireland’s government is offering small retailers €3,000 in the first year of the scheme, followed by €2,000 and €1,000 in subsequent years. It’s support that would be welcome in Scotland, where Lal reported that many Fed members had been forced to apply for an exemption to DRS or simply take empties over the counter ad hoc. That latter option is not “cost-free’, according to Lal. “Shopkeepers have to somehow, somewhere find space for storage in their small shops,” he wrote. “That can be an impossible task or mean the cost of shop refitting.”

“Bluntly, the problems with Scotland’s DRS need to be dealt with, not deferred. If this opportunity isn’t taken, then there will have been little point in delaying the launch.”

That feeling is echoed by others. “Despite the latest delay, are we really any nearer to a solution?” asks one industry source.

“Does it actually tackle any of the key concerns? And if not, what good will it do?”

Anger over the delay has also resulted in demands for compensation for businesses who needlessly spent money trying to prepare for the August deadline.

Within hours of Yousaf’s announcement, major soft drinks producers had vented their fury at Slater, asking what would happen to their investment, The Grocer understands.

Among them is the Federation of Independent Retailers. It is demanding compensation for retailers who have spent money on contracts for expensive reverse vending machines in time for the original DRS launch date, given that they will spend an extra seven months sitting idle.

Andrew McCaffery, chief strategy officer at environmental compliance firm Ecoveritas, agrees there is a case for compensating companies that invested millions in DRS while tens of thousands of producers and retailers failed to sign up.

“You do have to feel for responsible businesses that have kept on top of this legislation, developed and changed to meet these new requirements. The delay penalises those that have acted quickly,” he argues.

Joined-up approach

In theory, Scotland’s delay could have a positive outcome: a more joined-up approach. Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey recently urged Yousaf to join a proposed UK-wide scheme.

This is something the industry has long called for, to avoid differences in approach. And it would give even more time to prepare. The rest of the UK is not scheduled to implement DRS until October 2025 at the earliest.

But there’s a widespread feeling in the industry that the political gulf between the UK and Scottish governments make any such agreement unlikely. This is despite one senior source predicting no DRS will succeed while different governments chase rival schemes.

“Scotland going it alone was never going to work,” they say. “Hopefully the latest development shows that the new first minister has realised that. But he has a long way to go if he really wants to reset relations with business and find a way forward for DRS.”

Amid all this controversy, it’s not just politicians facing calls to salvage DRS. One leading supplier argues it is now down to industry to “knuckle down” and find a fix – or risk a backlash from a public that is supportive of the scheme. In fact, the supplier goes further, branding opponents of the DRS as “environmental saboteurs”.

As he points out: “Is that really how the industry wants to position itself?”