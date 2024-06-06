Britvic has extended its Robinsons Fruit Shoot sub-brand into squash, adding Berry Galaxy (Strawberry & Blueberry) and Tropical Jungle (Orange & Mango).

The duo, which have launched on Amazon and Ocado (rsp: £2/750ml), would “offer parents a refreshing alternative from a brand they already know and love”, Britvic said.

As the number one kids drinks brand in the UK [NIQ 12 we 25 May], Fruit Shoot was “ideally placed to expand its portfolio” into squash, the supplier said.

The NPD – aimed at children aged between three and eight – would take kids “on a flavour adventure through eye-catching pack designs and delicious flavour combinations”, it added.

“We can see a clear demand in the kids category for larger sharing formats, so this was the perfect time to expand Fruit Shoot into a brand-new category,” said Britvic’s retail commercial director.

“As a well-known and trusted brand”, Fruit Shoot was “well placed to leverage its strong appeal with kids” and drive sales, he added.

Fruit Shoot is itself an offshoot of the Robinsons brand. It was launched in 2000 by Britvic as a healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks.

The Robinsons Fruit Shoot range comprises its core Orange and Apple & Blackcurrant juice drinks, as well as Hydro, a naturally flavoured water range.

