Innocent Drinks is to slash the sugar content in its Juicy Water products by a fifth, as part of yet another relaunch for its still and sparkling flavoured water range.

The five-strong range comprises still 420ml and 750ml bottles in Lemon & Lime, Pineapple & Orange, and Raspberry & Blackcurrant, and sparkling 330ml cans in Lemon & Lime and Raspberry & Blackcurrant (rsps: from £1.69). It is to roll into stores from April.

The drinks contain 20% less sugar than their previous incarnations, and are HFSS compliant.

Juicy Water was “an ideal choice for those looking to quench their thirst and live well without compromising on health, taste, or quality”, Innocent said.

Innocent first introduced Juicy Water in 2003 and the range has been through several different incarnations. In 2007, it was relaunched as This Water because Innocent was planning further NPD outside of fruit-flavoured water.

However, the supplier then reversed this decision in 2013, returning the brand to its Juicy Water name. A sparkling line called Innocent Bubbles was added in 2015.

With its latest reboot, the line’s packaging has been brought closer in line with the parent Innocent brand, with its name and logo appearing front and centre.

“We’re excited to introduce this tasty and refreshing new look and feel of the Juicy Water range, which reflects the vibrant and playful spirit of the Innocent brand,” said Innocent Drinks brand manager John Derrick Aniaba. “We believe our new look perfectly encapsulates the essence of Juicy Water – refreshing, delicious, and full of life.”