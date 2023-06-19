Suffolk kombucha maker LA Brewery has landed a deal to roll its Citrus Hops variant into all Nando’s venues across the UK and Ireland.

Available now, the 330ml drink offered “the rich hoppy depths of a New England IPA combined with the refreshing tart acidity of kombucha”, said LA Brewery. It was “a refreshing, non-alcoholic alternative to beer” while also “supporting gut health”.

The listing came at “a time when the market for alcohol-free beer, wine and spirits is already booming, among predictions that low & no will increase by nearly 13% per year over the next three years, and is the most rapid-growing drinks product in the UK”, added the supplier.

It was “really exciting to see our Citrus Hops in Nando’s”, said founder Louise Avery. “It’s hoppy and refreshing, and it complements their vibrant menu nicely. We like it as an alternative to beer, while some see it as a more interesting and healthier soft drink.”

The B Corp accredited LA Brewery makes drinks using a natural fermentation process with blends of tea, plants and flowers. Bottled in the Suffolk countryside using 100% recyclable materials, it promises live gut-friendly cultures and no additives or preservatives.

In addition to Nando’s, LA Brewery can be found in hospitality partners including Itsu, Hawskmoor and Dishoom. It is also listed by the likes of Planet Organic, Ocado and Selfridges. Prices start at £2.69 per 330ml bottle.