Britvic mixer brand The London Essence Co has expanded its Crafted Sodas range with a duo of variants.

Aromatic Orange & Fig and Raspberry & Rose (rsp: £2/500ml) would offer a “much broader range of elevated mixed and solus drinks” to shoppers, the brand said.

Both are sweetened naturally with fructose and contain less than 20 calories per 100ml.

The Aromatic Orange & Fig variant had “a vibrant citrus-forward profile” that combined notes of blood orange and bergamot, London Essence Co said. The addition of a fig distillate provided “a smooth and honeyed finish”.

Raspberry & Rose, meanwhile, offered “vibrant raspberry infused with a hint of sharp blackberry”, while a lavender and rose distillate added “an elegant top-note and a fragrant, floral finish”.

The latter had been designed to be served on its own as a non-alcoholic alternative, or paired with gin for “a sophisticated twist on the classic Bramble cocktail”, the brand added.

The duo would be available in Tesco nationwide from 9 October, followed by launches into Morrisons and Sainsbury’s on 22 and 23 October respectively.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our much-loved Crafted Soda range with these two exquisite new flavours,” said London Essence Co head of marketing Melanie Ginsberg. “Ingrained in our ethos is an uncompromising commitment to quality flavours and these new crafted sodas from The London Essence Co are no exception, allowing consumers to enjoy a premium drinks experience from the comfort of their own home.”

The London Essence Co Crafted Sodas range also includes Roasted Pineapple, White Peach & Jasmine, Pink Grapefruit, Soda Water and Lemonade variants.