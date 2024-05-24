Suntory Beverage & Food (SBF) has said there is “no need for Lucozade fans to panic this summer” despite ongoing shortages across the brand’s energy and sport lines.

In a statement, SBF GB&I sales director Alpesh Mistry said production of Lucozade Energy and Lucozade Sport was “up and running” having being temporarily paused last month after the death of an SBF employee at its facility in Gloucestershire. The supplier, Mistry said, was focusing on its core flavour propositions as it looked to rebuild stock levels.

“We are working hard to ensure people can continue to get the drinks they love when they want them this summer,” he added.

Analysis of Assosia data by The Grocer shows gaps in availability of Lucozade SKUs have been commonplace across the mults in recent months.

Lucozade Energy Zero Pink Lemonade in 500ml bottles, for example, have been out of stock in Tesco since 6 March.

Multipacks of Lucozade Energy Cherry (4x380ml) in Sainsbury’s, meanwhile, have been absent from shelves since 1 March.

Lucozade’s new trio of ‘blue’ flavours, launched in February, have also been sporadically out of stock.

Lucozade Sport Blue Force (500ml) and Lucozade Sport Blue Burst (500ml) returned to Asda shelves on 9 May, having previously been unavailable since 30 April and 25 April respectively.

Shoppers have taken to quizzing Lucozade on social media over the shortages.

“Why is there a pink Lucozade shortage at every shop near me?” asked one shopper on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month.

“Mental health is suffering… might need you to cover my time off work expenses if it’s not rectified,” they added.

“Is cherry Lucozade back in the shops yet or is there still a shortage?” asked another.

SBF earlier this month warned the incident at its Coleford factory had “compounded” supply chain issues it was already suffering in the wake of industrial action earlier in the year.

In a message to wholesalers seen by The Grocer, SBF warned of “a lengthy gap in availability of most Lucozade SKUs”.

“Following a serious incident at Suntory’s Lucozade production facility, a lengthy production pause has been applied, which has compounded the already difficult position they were facing with operational efficiencies and supply issues,” the company said.

This is not the first time Lucozade has suffered shortages in recent years.

In 2022, the brand blamed a surge in post-pandemic demand for Lucozade Sport for poor availability of the drinks.