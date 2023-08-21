Monster is to introduce a sugar-free version of the brand’s Original energy drink flavour.

Monster Zero Sugar will roll out nationwide from 4 September in 500ml single can [rsp: £1.79] and four-pack [rsp: £5.20] formats.

It will sit alongside Monster Original and Monster Absolutely Zero in the brand’s core range for the UK market.

The extension would offer “the same iconic and full-flavoured taste of Monster Original” without calories or sugar, Monster producer Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said.

Pippa Collins, associate director for commercial development at CCEP, said Monster Zero Sugar had proven “incredibly popular” following its introduction in the US earlier this year.

“We’re confident its arrival in Great Britain will bring excitement to the energy fixture and help retailers drive further sales,” she added.

The addition is Monster’s fourth piece of NPD in the UK in 2023 so far, having also released Monster Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar, Monster Juiced Aussie Lemonade and “red berry blend flavour” Monster Ultra Rosa.

A UK launch for the brand’s alcoholic extension Monster The Beast Unleashed is yet to be confirmed by CCEP.

However, the company last year applied to trademark the term in the UK.

It has also applied for marks for the names Beastea and Nasty Beast with the Intellectual Property Office, under class 33 covering alcoholic beverages.

Monster’s sales have swelled by £92m in the past 12 months, and the brand is now worth £545m [NIQ 52 w/e 17 June 2023].

Volumes have also grown by 20%, making Monster the UK’s fastest-growing energy drinks brand.