Kombucha outfit Remedy is launching two caffeinated beverages as it bids to provide shoppers with “a healthier spin on energy drinks”.

The Aussie brand has debuted Berry Blast and Tropical Twist, two new SKUs under the Remedy Energy moniker.

They have rolled into WH Smith and are also available on Amazon and via Remedy’s DTC platform (rsp: £2/250ml).

The drinks are made from all-natural ingredients, including green coffee bean and ginseng, and would provide 80mg of caffeine per 250ml serving, Remedy said.

Both flavours would offer “a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience” and were “packed with feel-good energy”, the brand added.

They are also vegan, gluten-free, fructose-free, paleo-friendly and Halal certified.

The “rapid and sustained growth of the UK’s energy drinks market” had created an “exciting opportunity” for Remedy Energy, said Remedy Drinks’ UK commercial director Ian Hadley.

“The energy drink category is currently dominated by a range of drinks featuring excessive sugar and artificial ingredients,” Hadley added. “With three-quarters of the population looking to reduce or avoid sugar in their diet, the demand for a variant like Remedy Energy has never been stronger.”

Remedy was founded in 2012 in Melbourne and has become a staple of UK grocery. It claims to be the leading kombucha brand with around 33% category share.