Sparkling water brand SodaStream has debuted three new flavours in the UK.

Orange Mango, Cloudy Lemonade, and Passionfruit (rsp: £29.94/6x440ml) have launched via DTC, with retailers including John Lewis, Lakeland, The Range and Amazon confirmed to list at a later, unspecified date.

Each bottle contains enough concentrated liquid to make up to nine litres of sparkling, flavoured water.

To launch the new ‘Classics’ range, the PepsiCo-owned brand has partnered with celebrity bartender Merlin Griffiths to produce a summer drinks menu.

Griffiths, known as the bartender on Channel 4’s First Dates, has developed three cocktails – including two non-alcoholic serves – using the new flavours.

They are a “sweet and sour” Sunshine Spritz, a “playful citrus spritz” called The San Carlo and “family favourite” Dream Soda. They use SodaStream’s Passionfruit, Cloudy Lemonade and Orange Mango flavours respectively.

SodaStream users can watch videos – via the brand’s website – to learn how to make the serves.

“I’m excited to be working with SodaStream to curate a summer drinks menu that not only tastes delicious but also does good for the planet,” Griffiths said. “What’s great about them is they’re all super easy to make and are made from ingredients anyone can get their hands on.”

The cocktails could be enjoyed as a single serving or scaled up for hosting “loved ones”, Griffiths added.