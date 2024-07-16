Framptons has launched The Wessex Oat Company, a range of British-farmed oat drinks.

The six-product range will initially launch into The Wessex Oat Company, which offers a prime opportunity for all retailers to meet the rising demand for sustainable and locally sourced plant-based options, it said.

The range initially includes Unsweetened Oat, Barista Oat, Chocolate Oat, Oat Latte and Caramel Latte (rsp: £1.49-£1.99/one litre).

Later this year, a single cream alternative, Creamy Oat (rsp: £1.29), will join the lineup.

“The launch of The Wessex Oat Company is a pivotal moment for Framptons and the UK plant-based beverage market,” said Andrew Rimell, managing director at Framptons. “We’re not only introducing a product, but also advocating for a sustainable future and supporting the cherished tradition of British farming.”

The Wessex Oat Company range is sourced exclusively from the area historically known as Wessex in the south of England covering counties including Somerset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Dorset, thereby supporting British farmers and reducing food miles.

Framptons uses processing facilities in Somerset, emphasising traceability and eco-friendly practices.

The whole range also holds Red Tractor certification.

“The Wessex Oat Company range offers retailers, wholesalers and discounters an opportunity to align with consumer demands for ethical, sustainable, and delicious plant-based options at affordable prices below the level of the major brands, giving an own label equivalent value proposition,” said Rimell.

Framptons was bought out by Swedish investment firm Profura last December and announced plans to become the number one player in the UK oat milk category.