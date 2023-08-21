Princes has established a new scheme to support migrant workers who have faced exploitation in Italian supply chains.

The Napolina owner has partnered with a southern Italy-based voluntary association, Casa Sankara, to hire and train 32 migrant workers living in vulnerable conditions.

The workers will have roles at the group’s Foggia-based tomato processing facility during the 2023 harvest season.

The collaboration with Casa Sankara represents an expansion of Princes Group’s migrant worker scheme, Lavoro Senza Frontiere, established in 2018 with local charity Caritas.

The scheme was launched with an initial hire of four migrants, still with the company today, and continues to expand with nine employees currently enrolled across various departments, from agronomy through to labelling.

The initiative was created to promote ethical working conditions throughout the Italian tomato supply chain, helping to generate a positive impact for the Apulian tomato district and the entire region.

“This new partnership with Casa Sankara is a prime example of how we’re working with organisations to achieve shared goals and demonstrates how joint action is generating concrete benefits for local communities,” said David McDiarmid, corporate relations director at Princes.

The group recently launched its 2023 tomato harvest season during an event held at its tomato processing facility alongside a survey that revealed that 100% of workers have written contracts and found work legally. Additionally, over 90% of workers said they are satisfied with the pay they receive, which covers the costs of food, housing and transport.

Mbaye Ndiaye, a representative from Casa Sankara, said: “The start of this partnership with Princes makes it possible for young migrant workers who have previously been exploited, to forge a new path aligned with their interests and abilities, but also desires and plans for personal fulfilment.

“For us, this collaboration is another important tool to foster positive change.”

Princes has also carried out human rights assessments in other parts of its supply chain, including recently on its Argentinian pulses.