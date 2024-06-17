Dominic Hall has been elected president of Spar International.

He is joint MD for wholesaler James Hall, which supplies Spar stores across northern England, having worked for the fifth-generation family business since 1999.

Hall has also been a board member of the Spar UK Food Distributors since 2007, held the position of chair for the National Guild of Spar UK since 2011, and became a member of the Supervisory Board of Spar International in 2017.

Hall, who has become the eighth president in the history of Spar International, said he felt “honoured and excited” to be offered the opportunity.

“Spar is an internationally renowned organisation, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with the board and Spar country organisations to collectively grow and develop the Spar brand,” said Hall.

“Spar has a proud history of grocery retailing and as we move forward, I am committed to building on this legacy and drive growth.

“Together, we will continue to meet the evolving needs of our shoppers and make a positive impact on local communities around the world. I take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members for their trust and this appointment.”

Spar UK comprises more than 2,400 stores, with a combined retail sales exceeding £3.6bn. Spar entered the UK market in 1957 when a group of wholesalers, including James Hall, AF Blakemore, and Appleby Westward, adopted the brand.

There are now over 13,940 Spar stores operating in 49 countries globally, employing over 472,000 people. These stores meet the needs of over 14.7 million shoppers every day, the business said.