Independent retailers Trevor and Raymond Knox have switched their supply deal from Nisa to Spar.

The Northern Ireland-based retailers, who are now being supplied by Spar wholesaler Henderson, converted their three stores last year. They had been partnered with Nisa since 2020.

The stores have been refitted with Spar’s fascia, own-label products, and promotions such as Mega Deals and 12 Deals of Christmas. They are also stocking a wider range of local produce from farmers and suppliers across Ireland, it said.

“Spar is an impressive international brand and how the team at Hendersons work with their global partners, yet keep all things local as their top priorities, is something that really attracted us as a family business,” said Trevor Knox.

“We have experienced a boost in sales in the past three months, while also receiving positive feedback from our regular shoppers who are impressed with the value, choice and quality of our offering. We look forward to pushing that even further in 2024.”

Henderson Group sales and marketing director Patrick Doody added: “The Knox family has grown an impressive business over the years so we’re excited to have brought them on as Spar retailers and grow their business even further.

“Much like our business, the Knox’s believe in continued investment in their stores to bring even further benefits for their local shoppers with a diverse range of everyday products and convenient services.”