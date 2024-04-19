Spar retailer Lawrence Hunt has created a package handling concept at its Willow Lane store in Lancaster, dubbed Parcel+.

As a separate entity from its ordinary customer counter, it aims to quicken the collection and drop-off processes.

The concept also allows for larger parcel volumes, after the business acquired the 500 sq ft unit next door to extend the operation.

It services major couriers including Amazon, Evri, DPD, DHL, UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, Parcelforce and Yodel, appealing to “new customers who are seeking a secure alternative to home delivery when out during the day”, Lawrence Hunt said.

The business, which owns 22 stores in Lancashire supplied by Spar wholesaler James Hall, told The Grocer it hoped to install the concept across another five stores by the end of the year.

“We are always looking for new ideas to improve the way we operate, and we very pleased with our finished Parcel+ concept,” said Lawrence Hunt MD Kevin Hunt.

“It is fully operational now with the services and couriers all set up, and we have a vibrant brand that we think customers will grow to recognise.

“The expansion has resulted in no loss of sales space within the store, and with the acquired additional space, we have even been able to improve the store’s existing deli by providing a larger kitchen and preparation area.”

Hunt explained the concept was inspired by “considerable growth” in parcel business in recent years.

“Prior to Christmas, the months of November and December were exceptionally busy for parcels, and it highlighted that the direction we were going down with the development of Parcel+ was the right one,” he added.

“We are genuinely excited to see how Parcel+ performs and we look forward to taking learnings from both the customer feedback we receive and from the experience of our retail team operating Parcel+ day to day.

“Our thanks go to the team at James Hall for the refit and partners at Paypoint for the systems support – it has been a fantastic collective effort to get Parcel+ off the ground.”