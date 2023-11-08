Spar UK has appointed three new directors as it bolsters its central office team in Harrow.

The symbol group has promoted Trudy Hills, formerly head of grocery, to grocery trading director, while advancing Simon Mitchell to trading director for BWS, fresh & frozen, having held the position as head of trade since 2021.

It has also promoted Jamie Seymour from head of Spar brand to Spar brand director.

Starting with immediate effect, the new directors will play a key role in delivering a high level of support, service and value for Spar independent retailers and customers, while also working with suppliers, the symbol group said.

The hunt for a new MD to replace Louise Hoste continues.

Nick Bunker, non-executive chair of the Spar food distributors board, said: “We are delighted to congratulate Trudy, Simon and Jamie on their promotions, all of which are a reflection of their continued effort and contribution to the Spar central office team.”

Bunker added that the business remained focused on working in partnership with suppliers to deliver “strong commercial terms, innovative NPD and compelling promotions” to its five wholesalers, independent Spar retailers and consumers.

Over the past year, Spar has secured channel exclusive NPD with Prime Hydration and Feastables, and launched a customer-focused initiative called Spotlight that aimed to maximise distribution of its core own label range.

“Our relentless drive to increase footfall and basket spend for our retailers, to keep prices low for our customers combined with our ability to adapt quickly and bring newness into the convenience sector is resulting in excellent results,” said Bunker.

“Disrupter brands wanting to increase their awareness are looking to us as the route to market and we are excited for year ahead.”