Spar has kicked off a promotional campaign offering shoppers a range of staple goods for £1.25.

The deals will last until 15 January across branded and Spar own-label products.

These include Baxters Favourites Cream of Tomato Soup 400g, Flora Spread Light 250g, and Spar Cola Diet two-litre.

The new year campaign is being highlighted to shoppers with in-store PoS and Spar radio.

Across digital channels, there will be a dedicated landing page on Spar UK’s website featuring a series of nutritious, budget-friendly recipes and food hacks to make January “a little bit easier for shoppers”, the symbol group said.

There will also be the opportunity for social media followers to share their hacks on Spar social channels for a chance to win prizes.

“We know the start of the new year can be tough for a number of shoppers,” said Spar UK brand and marketing director Suzanne Dover.

“When we plan and create campaigns, we always start with what our consumers need and develop ideas that can feed into this. Our January Value at £1.25 campaign is no exception.”