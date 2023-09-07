Spar retailer Lawrence Hunt has pumped £250,000 into its Whelley store in Wigan, including new food-to-go options and an interior makeover.

It has added a Cheeky Coffee machine, as well as Calippo slush and Fwip ice cream offers, while installing air conditioning and energy efficient refrigeration and freezers.

The latest features have been complemented with new flooring and a black celiling to give the 1,800 sq ft stores a “modern look and feel”.

Outside the store, a ramp has been constructed for easier access, and an InPost locker has been added adjacent to the ATM. The entrance has also been replaced with an automatic sliding door.

“The store changes are fantastic and I’m so proud to say that I manage Spar Whelley,” said store manager Rachel Neacy. ”We have an amazing team of 15 staff here at Whelley and I’m excited to take the store forward.”

Lawrence Hunt retail development manager Jack Hunt said: “Spar Whelley is a great example of a community store with a team who are all local and know our customers well.

“A lot of work has gone into the complete refurbishment, and we are thrilled with the outcome of the refit.

“We feel we now have a modernised offer that is better aligned to the local area. Early results are encouraging and I’m looking forward to seeing the store progress.

“As a family business owning and operating Spar stores, it’s lovely to have those familial relationships within our stores too.”

Lawrence Hunt is a fourth-generation family business operating 22 Spar stores across the North West, opening its first site in 1957, with James Hall as its main supplier.