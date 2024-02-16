Booths is the latest retailer to launch with food surplus platform Too Good To Go, as it looks to cut down on food waste.

The regional grocer first launched a pilot with the platform in November and said it was now rolling the partnership out more permanently after positive reaction from customers.

Customers will now be able to order a selection of ‘Surprise Bags’ of Booths food, including meat and fish, baked and chilled products, which are surplus or close to their expiry date, for collection from their local Booths supermarket. The platform currently lists the bags, which it says are equivalent to £15 worth of Booths food, for £5.

Since the pilot had begun, Booth said it had sold 9,264 bags, which otherwise would have gone to waste, saving customers £92,640 in the process. It’s the equivalent of 23 tonnes of CO2 emissions if all of the food is consumed.

“During a successful pilot we have had great feedback from our customers who were able to try products that they may not have done before at great value, and all while doing something positive for the planet by reducing food waste,” Booths said in the announcement to customers.

High-end Booths – which has 27 stores across the north of England – is the latest retailer to partner with the app, joining Morrisons, Aldi, Spar and regional Co-ops, as well as a swathe of convenience and independent stores.

Greggs, Pret a Manger, Costa Coffee and Greene King are among some of the other hospitality companies to list their surplus products with the app. The platform has been working to improve the way it works with retailers in order to encourage more to enrol. For example, in January it launched a new AI-based platform that would enable retailers to more efficiently and accurately set margins on the products listed on the app.

Booths has been actively investing in increasing its offer of fresh and hot food to go, as part of its ongoing store renovation programme, MD Nigel Murray previously told The Grocer during a visit to its Clitheroe shop in November 2023. It’s also expanding the offer of its in-store cafés, following the launch of a new Café 1847 sit-down concept last year.