Booths is rolling out a new fresh bakery concession to its stores, as part of an expansion of its partnership with Lake District bakery Lovingly Artisan.

A new bakery area has been added to Booths’ recently renovated store in Windermere. Open seven days a week, it will now stock 11 of the baker’s lines, including rye breads, malted barley loaves and white and brown sourdough breads. Lovingly Artisan lines have been stocked in Booths’ Kendal store since 2022.

The new format is the latest new addition to Booths stores as part of an ongoing programme by the supermarket to modernise its 26 stores and supply chain.

As well as high-profile plans to strip out self-service checkouts, Booths has also focused on improving its in-store counters and fresh produce offer.

Booths MD Nigel Murray – who formerly spent five years at bakery chain Greggs, and has led Asda’s bakery business – previously told The Grocer this would include a reassessment and improvement of its fresh bakery and ready-made sandwich lines.

The high-end regional grocer relies on a network of predominantly local suppliers across its stores, and growing manufacturing business. North west-based Lovingly Artisan – which was founded in 2010 - has bakery hubs in Kendal, as well as Manchester’s Altrincham market.

“I am extremely proud to have been involved with forging a relationship with such a special business,” said Booths buyer Keith Parkinson.

“The care, passion, and knowledge of the team at Lovingly Artisan are the perfect mix to produce outstanding products, and it’s a privilege to work with them to offer such fantastic products to the customers of our Windermere and Kendal stores.

“Special people and special products the perfect mix and just what’s needed,” Parkinson added.

Lovingly Artisan co-owner Catherine Connor said it was “amazing” to be extending its partnership with Booths.

“We first started to supply Booths’ customers at the Kendal store in 2022 and that relationship has grown from strength to strength,” she added. “We hope that both like-minded businesses will continue to build on that relationship, as we share our passion for provenance and creating authentic healthy sourdough bread with their customers at the Windermere store.”

The new bakery lines follow the addition of a new self-service milk vending machine to Booths’ Keswick store in March.