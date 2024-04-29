Ready meal retailer Cook has expanded into a new category with the launch of a range of premium frozen cooking sauces, The Grocer can reveal.

The four-strong range – which will roll into Cook stores from 6 May – had been designed to “streamline” midweek dinners for busy families, Cook said.

It includes two tomato-based variants – a chunky Roasted Mediterranean Vegetable and a Tomato, Mascarpone & Basil sauce – along with a Beef & Red Wine Bolognese and a Broccoli & Spinach Pesto.

Each 400g pack will be individually priced at £5, or £13 for three as part of a multibuy deal.

“Our new sauces are tailor-made for today’s busy schedules,” said Cook brand director Claire Postans.

“They are perfect for those evenings when you need a delicious meal on the table fast, without having to sacrifice on quality or flavour.

“Our freezing process ensures our delicious sauces are always made from fresh ingredients and frozen to lock in flavour and goodness. Similarly to our other dishes, the beauty of these sauces is their versatility and speed, with most making it from the freezer to the table within a matter of minutes.”

The sauces can be refrigerated for up to four days once defrosted.

Like the rest of its offering of pies, ready meals and puddings, the sauces would be handmade at the retailer’s factory and HQ in Sittingbourne, Kent.

It comes as sibling co-founders Ed Perry and Rosie Brown look to capitalise on what Perry described as a “suspiciously good year” in 2023.

Last month the retailer opened its 100th physical store in Poynton, Cheshire, and Perry estimated Cook could “easily do another six to 10 per year”.

Combined with its network of concessions, and ever-growing number of vending machines, the opening took Cook’s footprint to beyond 1,000 sites.

Typically a premium brand, Cook has been responding to the cost of living crisis by rolling out a value campaign across its stores and online.

It includes regular weekly multibuy promotions, as well as a new ‘promotional freezer’ in stores.