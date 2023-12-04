Holland & Barrett has completed a major upgrade of its till systems.

The retailer has replaced more than 1,800 payment points in around 800 of its stores across the UK and Ireland.

The work – which was carried out throughout November – is significant step in what is a wider overhaul and expansion of its store estate that began following the deal by owner LetterOne to buyback £700m of its debt in November 2022.

The Grocer understands that the plans include a significant investment in technology, with the specific focus on improving customer experience in H&B stores.

As part of the upgrade, H&B has integrated new interface technology with its in-house retail technology ‘Cerebro’. The new integrated interface would enable H&B store staff to search for specific products, receive product reviews and track live stock availability levels in individual stores.

“This transition marked a significant milestone for H&B in our store transformation programme,” a H&B spokeswoman told The Grocer.

“In addition to offering new functionality for our customers at point of sale and a colleague-friendly interface, the new tills have introduced a new bespoke software, meticulously created by our in-house team of software developers,” she added.

The investment in tech comes alongside a wider review of its store footprint over the past year, ahead of a wave of planned new openings.

The retailer has also been working to relocate some of its slower-performing stores to more convenient locations and, in October, restarted the UK rollout of concessions within Tesco stores. It’s also introduced a swathe of new store format trials, including one to stock branded medicines for the first time, which was revealed by The Grocer in November.

In September, the retailer relaunched its entire food and drink category, with 500 new products hitting stores under the strapline ‘Food that Loves You Back’.