Holland & Barrett has announced a new charity partnership with Comic Relief.

During the course of the initial three-year partnership, Holland & Barrett is aiming to raise £2.6m towards Comic Relief’s flagship campaigns Red Nose Day and Sport Relief.

To celebrate the launch, H&B is to curate a specific range of products, with 10p from each purchase being donated to the charity. Store staff and head office workers will also take part in various fundraising activities, while customers will also be offered the option to donate to Comic Relief at till points.

The long-term ambition is for the retailer and the charity to create a “bespoke” fund targeted at providing support to social projects or community groups that encourage “physical activity”.

“Comic Relief’s mission to change lives aligns seamlessly with Holland & Barrett’s commitment to making health and wellness a lifestyle for everyone,” said Alex Gourlay, Holland & Barrett executive chair.

“Sport brings people together across culture, language, gender, and social class. It not only benefits mental and physical health but also has the ability to drive positive social impact.

“Giving, helping others and having fun together are factors in building mental wellness so we’re delighted to be part of the Comic Relief family. Look out for lots more exciting ideas and initiatives in 2024 and beyond,” Gourlay said.

Comic Relief has existing charity partnerships with retailers including TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s, with which it launched the Nourish the Nation programme aimed at improving access to healthy food.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Holland & Barrett on board as our newest partner, marking an exciting start to 2024,” said Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief.

“We share many of the same passions, especially when it comes to helping more people feel the many physical and mental health benefits of getting active, whether that’s in the work we fund or taking part in our fundraising campaigns.

“We look forward to working with the incredible team at Holland & Barrett to bring our new three-year partnership to life, and together support more people trying to get by in the face of poverty and injustice here in the UK and around the world,” Patel added.