Pop-up grocer Raye has partnered with Wolf & Badger to launch a new food and drink concession for challenger brands.

Set to go live in Wolf & Badger’s Berwick Street store in Soho, London this week, the fixture will stock a curated range of 50 products from a selection 15 emerging food and drink brands. It includes functional beverages – such as magnesium water brand OHMG – as well as a range of “pantry” products, including olive oil from Citizens of Soil.

Initially set to run throughout May, June and July, it marks London-based Raye’s first foray into a permanent store site, having operated a selection of pop-up stores since June 2021.

Described by founder Nicole Compen as a “live advertising space”, retailer-cum-consultancy Raye stocks a range of predominantly British food, drink and wellness brands. As well as a physical listing on shelves, brands get access to events and insights.

Past listings in earlier Raye pop-ups include Revibed Drinks, which secured a nationwide listing with Holland & Barrett in April, plastic-free chewing gum challenger Milliways, and the Dragon’s Den-backed Bold Bean Co.

The new partnership would be a “great way” of exposing brands “to a new audience”, Raye said.

Wolf & Badger was founded as a physical marketplace for independent fashion, homeware and jewellery brands in 2010. It currently has three stores in London, LA and New York.

The new concession comes as Raye is set to open its 10th pop-up store on 9 May, also on Berwick Street in Soho. The four-week opening will offer Raye’s typical 80-100 product offer, and includes a schedule of tasting events.

“We have been popping up all over London since our launch, but this location is particularly exciting for us due to the history of the area,” said Compen.

“It feels like we are continuing the tradition and creating our own community by bringing all of these independent brands to an area of Soho that’s been a thriving retail destination for centuries now,” she added.