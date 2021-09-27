Sun Strategy
Sun Strategy is an end-to-end technology-led packaging consultancy. We provide a packaging vision fit for the future, unifying creative, communication and commerce. We draw upon our multi-disciplined expertise in four key areas – Consumer, Sustainability, Efficiency and Compliance – to provide a unique service offering tailored to a business’ goals. We have a track record of continually innovating with global brands and retailers to create strategies to transform the value of their business and measure customer success. Pioneering the right choices for our clients, consumers and the planet.
New packaging regulations will enforce change: be ready or pay the price
The grocery industry needs to brace itself for an onslaught of new wide-ranging packaging legislation. Sun Strategy looks at how businesses can mitigate the risks and manage sustainability every day.